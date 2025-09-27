Spanish legend Sergio Busquets to retire at end of MLS season

Madrid: Spanish football legend Sergio Busquets announced on Friday that he will retire from professional football at the end of the current MLS season. The former Barcelona midfielder, who also earned 143 caps for Spain and won the 2010 World Cup and 2012 European Championships, made his announcement in a video and a message shared on social media.

"Thanks to all and football for so much. You will always be part of this beautiful story. A heartfelt thank you to everyone, and to football, for everything," wrote the 37-year-old, who is currently playing alongside his former Barcelona teammate, Leo Messi, at Inter Miami.

Son of former Barca goalkeeper Carlos Busquets, Sergio made his first-team debut under Pep Guardiola in 2008. Throughout his career, he made 722 appearances for Barcelona, winning nine La Liga titles, seven Copas del Rey, and three Champions League trophies, reports Xinhua.

Former teammates and rivals were quick to express their admiration for the midfielder. Former Spain companion and Real Madrid rival Sergio Ramos remarked that Busquets was "the definition of how to be exceptional while remaining an ordinary guy. A rival most of the time, a teammate many others, you have always stood out for your class, vision, and quality of football, and for your humble and authentic nature."

Meanwhile, Sergi Roberto wrote, "Thank you for everything. You're the best!" IANS

Also Read: La Liga: FC Barcelona come from behind to down Oviedo

Also Watch: