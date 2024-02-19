Spencer Johnson replaces all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for T20I series against New Zealand

New Delhi: Just a day after Aaron Hardie was enlisted as a replacement for injured all-rounder Marcus Stoinis for a three-match T20I series against New Zealand, Spencer Johnson has been named as Stonis’s replacement in the Australian squad.

“Stoinis, who missed the last match against the West Indies in Perth, has been replaced in the squad by Spencer Johnson,” a statement from Cricket Australia read. IANS

Also Read: Australia all-rounder Marcus Stoinis ruled out from New Zealand T20I series

Also Watch: