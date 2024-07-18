Spinner Gavin Hoey gets maiden Ireland call-up against Zimbabwe

Dublin: Ireland have handed a maiden call-up to spinner Gavin Hoey in the 14-member squad for their upcoming one-off Test match against Zimbabwe at Stormont in Belfast happening from July 25-29.

It will also be the first Test match ever played in Northern Ireland and only the second Test Match in Ireland – the inaugural match was against Pakistan in 2018, as the hosts’ seek to get their first-ever win in the longer format on home soil. “Hoey is a talented leg spinner, and his ability to spin the ball both ways gives us a strong wicket-taking option. Again, he’s a player that’s been on the radar for a while and can play across all three formats. But this is an opportunity for him to come into the Test squad and get used to the environment,” said Ireland selector Andrew White. IANS

