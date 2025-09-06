Sports Minister Mandaviya launches mascot and logo for Asian Aquatics C’ship

New Delhi: Minister of Youth Affairs and Sports (MYAS) Mansukh Mandaviya, along with officials from the Swimming Federation of India (SFI), here on Friday launched mascot Jalveer and the logo for the forthcoming 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Ahmedabad 2025.

Monal Chokshi, secretary general of SFI, Virendra Nanavati, senior vice president of SFI, and VPs Anil Vyas, Rajkumar Gupta, Anil Khatri were also in attendance.

The 11th edition of the continental event will be held from September 28 to October 11 in Ahmedabad, as the event will be held in India for the very first time.

The event will take place at the newly constructed Veer Savarkar Sports Complex, built to Olympic specifications, and will host over 30 participating nations across multiple disciplines.

The theme of the logo for the 11th Asian Aquatics Championship Ahmedabad 2025 blends sporting excellence with local identity. The Asiatic Lion, a species finding its home in the home state of Gujarat (India), is illustrated in a semi-realistic, stylised manner using the vibrant colours symbolising national pride and cultural vibrance of India.

Within the mane of the illustration of this proud animal, the dynamic icons representing the four aquatic disciplines — Swimming, Diving, Water polo, and Artistic Swimming — convey energy, motion, and inclusiveness, while the bold typography emphasises unity and prestige on an international stage.

Overall, the logo embodies a fusion of tradition, athleticism, and modernity, showcasing Ahmedabad as a proud and capable host of a prestigious continental championship. IANS

Also Read: Men’s Asia Cup 2025: Clinical India fight back to defeat Malaysia 4-1

Also Watch: