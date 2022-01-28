Spotlight on Chima as Jamshedpur look to stretch purple patch against Goa

BAMBOLIM: Bolstered by the signing of striker Daniel Chima Chukwu, in-form Jamshedpur FC will look to continue their push for a place at the top of the table when they take on FC Goa in the Hero Indian Super League at the Athletic Stadium, here on Friday.

Jamshedpur are placed third in the points table with 19 points from 11 games, one adrift of Kerala Blasters and league leaders Hyderabad FC who have played a match more. A win for Jamshedpur would take them closer to pole position if not the top depending on how Hyderabad FC fare against Odisha FC on Thursday. Nonetheless, Coyle's charges will have a game in hand and can pose a real challenge for other teams if they stretch their two-game winning run.

Jamshedpur always boasted of a very good attack with Greg Stewart at the heart of it and the likes of Jordan Murray adding steel. The Men of Steel have now roped in Chima who moved to Jamshedpur from SC East Bengal in the January transfer window and the Nigerian striker will only make their attacking lineup more potent.

But for Jamshedpur, the challenge would be to get back into game mode after not playing for more than a week as two of their games got postponed. "It will be a difficult match for a number of reasons. Of course, we have been in quarantine for such a long time and that will be a challenge mentally and physically for the lads. But we have managed to train at several stages. It is what is. The other challenge is we are playing a very good side in FC Goa," Coyle said. IANS

