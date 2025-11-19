Sri Lanka add Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to T20I squad for tri-series

Rawalpindi: Sri Lanka have added Vijayakanth Viyaskanth to their T20I squad ahead of the tri-series against Pakistan and Zimbabwe, which is set to begin here on Tuesday.

Viyaskanth is currently in Doha and is a part of Lanka ‘A’ team in the ongoing ACC Men’s Asia Cup Rising Stars 2025. However, he will fly to Pakistan from Qatar to join the senior national team for the tri-series.

“Sri Lanka Cricket selectors have included leg-spinner Vijayakanth Viyaskanth in the National Men’s Squad for the T20I Tri-Series in Pakistan. He will travel to Pakistan directly from Qatar, where he was part of the Sri Lanka ‘A’ Team competing in the ‘Asia Cup Rising Stars’ Tournament. Viyaskanth has been drafted into the squad as Wanindu Hasaranga is yet to fully recover from the hamstring tightness he suffered during the ODI series,” Sri Lanka Cricket said in an official statement.

The T20I Tri-Nation Tournament, featuring Pakistan (hosts), Sri Lanka, and Zimbabwe, will serve as an important preparatory platform ahead of the ICC T20 World Cup 2026. (IANS)

