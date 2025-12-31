Sri Lanka appoint Lasith Malinga as fast bowling consultant

MUMBAI: Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) has appointed Lasith Malinga, one of their greatest bowlers in white-ball cricket, as Consultant- Fast Bowling Coach for the national men's team on a short one-month term to support their preparations for the upcoming Men's T20 World Cup 2026 to be jointly hosted with India.

Malinga, one of the few sling bowlers, has represented Sri Lanka in 30 Tests, 226 One-Day Internationals, and 84 Twenty20 Internationals, claiming 101, 338, and 107 wickets, respectively, in each category. He was a key member of the Sri Lanka team that won the ICC T20 World Cup in 2014 in Bangladesh and finished as runners-up twice -- in 2009 in England and 2012 at home. He had also finished as a runner-up twice in the 50-over World Cup -- in 2007 and 2011.

"Sri Lanka Cricket wishes to announce the appointment of Lasith Malinga as the Consultant – Fast Bowling Coach for the National Men’s Team. His appointment is on a short-term basis for a period of one month, effective from December 15 to January 25, 2026.

"Malinga will support the preparation and development of Sri Lanka’s national fast bowlers as part of the build-up to the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026," the SLC informed in a release on Tuesday.

The Sri Lanka Cricket aims to leverage Malinga’s vast international experience and renowned expertise in death bowling, particularly in the shortest format of the game, to strengthen Sri Lanka’s preparations for the upcoming World Cup, the release said.

The ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, co-hosted by Sri Lanka and India, will commence on February 7, 2026, with the opening match scheduled to be played at the SSC, Colombo. The 42-year-old Malinga has vast experience in T20 cricket, having played franchise cricket all over the world besides international matches in the shortest format. (IANS)

