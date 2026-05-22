Sri Lanka Cricket names five-member selection panel led by Kapila Wijegunawardena

COLOMBO: Sri Lanka’s newly appointed cricket administrators on Thursday named a five-member selection panel headed by former player Kapila Wijegunawardena.

The sports ministry said it had approved the new selectors and expected them to ensure “greater transparency and efficiency” in the team selection process.

The government appointed an interim committee to run Sri Lanka Cricket late last month after elected office-bearers resigned en masse following political pressure. Agencies

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