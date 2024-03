Colombo: The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) on Tuesday announced a 16-member ODI squad for their upcoming series against Bangladesh with pace bowler Lahiru Kumara making a return to the squad, showcasing promising form with nine wickets in his recent List A matches. He was joined in the list of returnees by batting allrounder Kamindu Mendis, who impressed during the T20I series with Bangladesh. IANS

