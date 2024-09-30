Sri Lanka defeat New Zealand, climb to 3rd position in ICC World Test Championship (WTC) ranking

NEW DELHI: A dominant 2-0 series win over New Zealand has elevated Sri Lanka to the third position in the ICC World Test Championship (WTC) 2023-25 standings.

Following their impressive victory by an innings and 154 runs in the second Test at Galle, Sri Lanka boast a 55.56% point percentage (PCT) from five wins and four losses in nine Tests.

This puts them within striking distance of Australia, who occupy second place with a PCT of 62.50. India, with a PCT of 71.67, continues to hold the top spot. Agencies

Also Read: SL VS NZ. 2nd Test: Sri Lanka thrash New Zealand by innings and 154 runs

Also Watch: