Sri Lanka dominate Bangladesh but Kamindu Mendis misses rare feat

Chittagong: Sri Lanka made a record 531 runs in its first innings of the second Test against Bangladesh Sunday but Kamindu Mendis narrowly missed scoring a third century in consecutive Test innings.

Sri Lanka’s total on the second day in Chittagong was the highest scored in Tests without any batsman reaching a century -- improving on India’s 524-9 against New Zealand at Kanpur in 1976.

Bangladesh reached 55-1 at stumps, trailing Sri Lanka by 476 runs.

Opener Zakir Hasan was unbeaten on 28 alongside nightwatchman Taijul Islam after Lahiru Kumara bowled Mahmudul Hasan Joy for 21.

Mendis was 92 not out when last man Asitha Fernando was run out for a duck, eight runs short of what would have made him only the fourth Sri Lankan to score three centuries in consecutive innings.

The right-hander, who scored 102 and 164 in the first Test, struck Taijul for two sixes in an over to come close to the feat.

However, Fernando fell short of his crease in a desperate attempt to change the strike.

Apart from Mendis, who was playing only his third Test, five other Sri Lanka batsmen passed the half-century mark: Dhananjaya de Silva (70), Dinesh Chandimal (59), Kusal Mendis (93), Dimuth Karunaratne (86) and Nishan Madhushka (57).

Shakib Al Hasan finished with 3-110 as Sri Lanka made Bangladesh toil for nearly two days after electing to bat first. Sri Lanka began the second day on 314-4. Agencies

