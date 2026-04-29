Sri Lanka overpower Bangladesh in T20I series opener despite Shorna Akter’s maiden fifty

Sylhet: Bangladesh women's cricket team suffered a 25-run defeat to Sri Lanka in the opening game of the three-match T20i series at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium on Tuesday, despite a spirited knock from Shorna Akter.

Chasing 162 for victory, Bangladesh Women finished on 136 for seven in 20 overs. Shorna was the standout performer with a well-crafted 60 off 45 balls, registering her maiden half-century in WT20Is. Her innings included four boundaries and two sixes, but she lacked meaningful support as wickets fell regularly at the other end.

Earlier, Sri Lanka posted an imposing 161/4 after being put in to bat. Half-centuries from Harshitha Samarawickrama and Imesha Dulani laid the foundation for the total. Samarawickrama played an aggressive hand, scoring 61 off just 35 balls, while Dulani contributed a steady 55 from 40 deliveries.

The second match of the series will be played at the same venue on Thursday.

Brief scores: Sri Lanka 161/4 in 20 overs (Harshitha Samarawickrama 61, Imesha Dulani 55; Sultana Khatun 2-29, Nahida Akter 1-26) beat Bangladesh 136/7 in 20 overs (Shorna Akter 60, Dilara Akter 23; Chamari Athapaththu 2-19, Malki Madara 2-31) by 25 runs. IANS

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