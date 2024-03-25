Sri Lanka push Bangladesh to brink after Dhananjaya de Silva, Kamindu Mendis score tons

Sylhet: Dhananjaya de Silva and Kamindu Mendis both slammed their second century of the match as Sri Lanka set up a 511-run target for Bangladesh before pushing the host to the corner in the first Test on Sunday.

The visitor was all out for 418 in its second innings at Sylhet, with Mendis making 164 runs to go with his 102 in the first innings and De Silva, who also scored 102 runs in the first innings, adding 108.

Sri Lankan pacers began the victory push immediately, reducing Bangladesh to 47-5 at stumps, with 464 more needed for an unlikely win.

Vishwa Fernando claimed 3-13, while Kasun Rajitha and Lahiru Kumara each claimed a wicket as Mahmudul Hasan (0), Najmul Hossain Shanto (6), Zakir Hasan (19), Shahadat Hossain (0) and Liton Das (0) all departed.

The sorry display from Bangladesh’s batters came when de Silva and Mendis dominated the bowlers for the better part of the day, becoming only the third pair in Test history to score a century in both innings.

The Chappell brothers, Greg and Ian, of Australia achieved the feat against New Zealand in March 1974, before Misbah-ul-Haq and Azhar Ali emulated it against Australia in Abu Dhabi in 2014.

The pair, who shared 202 runs in Sri Lanka’s first innings total of 280 runs, put on 173 runs together this time.

Mehidy Hasan Miraz broke their partnership, before finishing with 4-74 for Bangladesh. Agencies

