Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama charged under ICC Anti-Corruption Code

New Delhi: Sri Lanka spinner Praveen Jayawickrama has been charged with three counts of breaching the ICC Anti-Corruption Code, the International Cricket Council (ICC) confirmed on Thursday.

Jayawickrama allegedly failed to promptly notify the Anti-Corruption Unit of his being approached to conduct match-fixing in the 2021 Lanka Premier League and international competitions.

The 25-year-old bowler was found to have deleted messages related to the approach for conducting corrupt practices. Jayawickrama has 14 days from 6 August 2024 to respond to the charges, according to the ICC. IANS

