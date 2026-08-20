Sri Lanka suffer double blow as Mendis, Chandimal ruled out of second India Test

GALLE: Key Sri Lanka batter Kusal Mendis will not recover from his hamstring injury in time for the second Test against India starting on Sunday, adding to the host’s injury woes with fellow batter Dinesh Chandimal also out after suffering a concussion.

Sri Lanka lost the first of the three-Test series by 165 runs in Galle on Wednesday, a day after Chandimal suffered a concussion while fielding, and had to be replaced by Pasindu Sooriyabandara in the team.

ICC regulations automatically rule out a player who has been substituted due to a concussion for seven days.

“Kusal Mendis has got a proper hamstring injury, he is not going ?to be available for a while,” Sri Lanka coach Gary Kirsten told reporters. Agencies

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