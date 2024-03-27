Sri Lanka to host Women’s Asia Cup in Dambulla: Asian Cricket Council (ACC)

NEW DELHI: The Asian Cricket Council (ACC) announced the upcoming Women’s Asia Cup 2024, scheduled to take place in Dambulla, Sri Lanka, from July 19th to July 28th, 2024.

The tournament will feature eight teams, one more than the previous edition in 2022. India, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, and Bangladesh will be joined by the semifinalists of the Women’s Premier Cup 2024 - UAE, Malaysia, Nepal, and Thailand. Agencies

