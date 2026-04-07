Stan Wawrinka bids farewell to Monte Carlo Masters after first-round exit

Monte Carlo: Stan Wawrinka bid farewell to the Monte Carlo Masters as the 2014 champion fell 7-5, 7-5 to Sebastian Baez in the first round on Monday.

The 41-year-old three-time Grand Slam winner will retire from tennis at the end of the season and entered the main draw in Monaco as a wildcard 20 years on from his debut at the tournament.

The Swiss won his sole 1000-level title 12 years ago in the principality when he defeated his compatriot Roger Federer.

“It was a long time ago, but of course I remember it, it was exceptional,” Wawrinka said on-court of his 2014 victory after tournament organisers showed a video homage to him.

“To have the chance to play this final here, with this exceptional tournament, and to win it in addition, will always be one of my best memories of my career.”

Heading into his round of 64 meeting with 65th-ranked Argentinian Baez, Wawrinka’s only match since losing to eventual winner Daniil Medvedev in the last 16 at February’s Dubai Open was a three-set defeat to then-World No. 348 Matteo Martineau at a challenger event on clay in Naples late last month.

Despite that, Wawrinka raced out of the blocks on Court Rainier III as he took a 4-1 lead in the opening set. Baez hit back to level scores at 5-5 before pouncing on Wawrinka’s serve in the 11th game to get ahead.

Wawrinka then lost his opening service game of the second frame as Baez took control of the match, eventually closing out victory in one hour and 47 minutes after weathering a stirring late comeback by the former World No. 3.

As reward for his win, Baez will next face World No. 1 and reigning Monte Carlo champion Carlos Alcaraz in the second round.

Elsewhere, Andrey Rublev navigated his way through a topsy-turvy opener as the 13th seed beat Nuno Borges 6-4, 1-6, 6-1 to set up a round of 32 meeting with Zizou Bergs.

World No. 47 Bergs booked his spot thanks to a 6-4, 6-3 victory against 37-year-old Adrian Mannarino. Arthur Rinderknech eased past 12th seed Karen Khachanov 7-5, 6-2 and will next play the winner of the meeting between Joao Fonseca and Gabriel Diallo. Agencies

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