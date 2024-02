Sofia: Indian boxer Akash Gorkha (60kg) went down fighting against Dilshod Abdumurodov of Uzbekistan on opening day of the 75th Strandja Memorial Tournament in Sofia, Bulgaria on Sunday.

On Monday, all six women boxers will start the campaign with their respective Round of 16 clashes. IANS

