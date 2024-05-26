Strasbourg Open: Madison Keys eases to title in straight-sets win over Danielle Collins

Strasbourg: Madison Keys strolled to a 6-1 6-2 win over fellow-American Danielle Collins to win the Strasbourg International on Saturday, continuing her good form on clay going into the French Open.

The fourth seed won her first title this year, and had little trouble seeing off the third seed in what is Collins’ final season on the tour.

Keys broke serve three times in the opening set, winning five games in a row to take the first set and began the second in much the same vein to hold a 3-1 lead before Collins made her first break of serve.

Her chance of a comeback was short-lived, however, as Keys immediately broke back to lead 4-2 and wrapped up the title win with a third break. Agencies

