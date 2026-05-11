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Strickland Regains UFC Middleweight Crown with Split-Decision Win over Chimaev at UFC 328

Sean Strickland defeated Khamzat Chimaev via split decision at UFC 328 to reclaim the UFC middleweight title.
UFC 328
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NEW DELHI: Sean Strickland won UFC’s 185-pound championship for the second time in his career on Saturday night, defeating Khamzat Chimaev via split decision in a bout that never rose to the level of vitriol and threats of violence outside the cage both fighters engaged in ahead of the main event of UFC 328.

Strickland, the second former middleweight to regain the title, mimed putting the belt around his waist after the fifth round ended to wrap a fight where neither fighter ever seemed in serious danger. He had help with his shiny new fashion accessory when Chimaev did the honors for him inside the cage. Agencies

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Sean Strickland
UFC 328
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