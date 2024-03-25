Striker Evan Ferguson fluffs penalty as Ireland draw with Belgium

NEW DELHI: Ireland striker Evan Ferguson missed a first-half penalty as interim manager John O’Shea began his tenure with a 0-0 home draw against Belgium in a friendly on Saturday.

The home side was awarded a spot-kick when Dara O’Shea struck the ball against Arthur Vermeeren’s arm from close range, but Ferguson’s penalty was poor and Belgium goalkeeper Matz Sels saved it with his feet.

Belgium, who has now gone 11 games undefeated under coach Domenico Tedesco since a disastrous 2022 World Cup campaign in Qatar, had the lion’s share of possession but failed to create much in the absence of injured midfielder Kevin De Bruyne.

There was a sense of experimentation from both sides on a blustery night in Dublin. Agencies

