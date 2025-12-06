Stuart Broad labels Joe Root’s Gabba ton as ‘one of his best’

Brisbane: Former fast-bowler Stuart Broad has hailed Joe Root for scoring his first Test century Down Under and described his century as ‘one of his best’ yet. Root was in imperious touch as he helped himself to an unbeaten innings of 135 on the opening day’s play of the second Test in Brisbane as England went to stumps in a strong position at 325/9. Root’s ton draws the right-hander within one century of Australian great Ricky Ponting (41) and moves him just 11 Test centuries behind legendary India batter Sachin Tendulkar.

“I can’t help but think that’s one of his best tons for England,” Broad said on SEN Cricket. “With him walking out at 2/5, after everything happened in Perth, Mitchell Starc was hooping it around and the Gabba is one of the most intimidating places you can play as an Englishmen.”

“He calmly went about his business, went through different tempos throughout the day and batted virtually with every batter. It could be game changing... he’s scored bigger runs, 200s and 250s in Test cricket, but I can’t help but think that’s his best,” Broad added. IANS

