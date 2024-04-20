Stuttgart Open: Elena Rybakina, Iga Swiatek, Marketa Vondrousova reach Stuttgart semis

Stuttgart: Elena Rybakina defeated Jasmine Paolini 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to reach the semifinals in Stuttgart Open on Friday.

Seeded fourth and making her third appearance on the indoor clay WTA 500, Rybakina shook off losing a set and a break lead to ultimately outlast the reigning Dubai Duty Free Tennis Championships winner in just over two hours on Center Court.

Top seed Iga Swiatek reached the semifinals after defeating Emma Raducanu 7-6, 6-3. She will face Rybakina tomorrow.

Marketa Vondrousova joined Rybakina in the final four, stunning Aryna Sabalenka, 3-6, 6-3, 7-5, for her first Top 10 win since July.

Sabalenka had finished runner-up at the indoor clay WTA 500 event for the last three years, but her quest for a fourth straight final came to a frustrating end at the hands of the reigning Wimbledon champion, who rallied from a set down to stun the No. 2 seed and score her biggest win since Wimbledon in two hours and one minute on Center Court. Agencies

