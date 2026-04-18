Stuttgart Open: Karolína Muchová Downs Coco Gauff to Seal Semifinal Spot

Stuttgart: Karolina Muchova broke through for a first win over Coco Gauff on Friday, eliminating the French Open champion in three sets in the quarterfinal in Stuttgart.

Muchova had never beaten world number three Gauff in six matches, including a loss in the fourth round of this year’s Australian Open, but prevailed 6-3, 5-7, 6-3 to reach the Stuttgart semifinal for the first time.

The 12th-ranked Muchova will face Elina Svitolina for a place in the final.

After ensuring Gauff exited the tournament in the quarterfinal for the third straight year, Muchova said she tried not to let the daunting record impact her preparation.

“It was a great fight. I’m just happy that I finally, finally beat her,” Muchova said.

“This was actually our first match on a clay court. On clay we were 0-0 in the matches — I tried to keep it positive.”

Earlier on Friday, fourth seed Svitolina moved past Czech Linda Noskova 7-6 (7/2), 7-5 to book her final four spot.

The in-form Ukrainian has now reached five semifinals this season.

Svitolina told reporters she had re-discovered her fighting spirit after a difficult 2025.

“I had a really difficult end of last year, struggling a bit mentally,” Svitolina said. “I think my fighting spirit is back this year. I’m very pleased with that.” Agencies

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