Subrata Paul bats for Indian coach to take up national team's job

New Delhi: The advertisement posted by the All India Football Federation (AIFF) on its official website seeking applications for the post of head coach for the senior and U-23 national teams suggests that the Federation is looking for a foreign coach.

The second point of the advertisement related to ‘key requirements’ states: “Experience as the first team coach (head coach) of the senior national team will be preferred with experience of coaching in the World Cup and championship qualifiers.” IANS

