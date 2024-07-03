Sudharsan, Jitesh, Harshit added to India’s squad for first two T20Is against Zimbabwe

New Delhi: Left-hand batter Sai Sudharsan, wicketkeeper batter Jitesh Sharma and fast bowler Harshit Rana have been named in India’s squad as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe. The five-match series is scheduled from July 6-14 at the Harare Sports Club.

“The Men’s Selection Committee has named Sai Sudharsan, Jitesh Sharma and Harshit Rana as replacements for Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube and Yashasvi Jaiswal for the first two T20Is against Zimbabwe,” the BCCI statement read.

Samson, Dube and Jaiswal, who were slated to join the Zimbabwe-bound squad, are currently with ICC T20 World Cup-winning squad, stranded in Barbados due to Hurricane Beryl.

BCCI also said that the trio will travel to India first with the rest of the T20 World Cup squad before heading to Harare. IANS

