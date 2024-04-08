Sumit Nagal becomes 1st Indian to qualifies for Monte Carlo main draw in 42 years

Sports

India's top-ranked player Sumit Nagal booked his spot in the main draw of Monte Carlo Masters with a hard-fought win over Argentina's Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final qualifying round on Sunday.
Monte Carlo: India’s top-ranked player Sumit Nagal booked his spot in the main draw of Monte Carlo Masters with a hard-fought win over Argentina’s Facundo Diaz Acosta in the final qualifying round on Sunday.

The unseeded 95th-ranked Indian followed his 6-2, 6-3 win over eighth seed and World No. 63 Flavio Cobolli of Italy in the first round with a 7-5, 2-6, 6-2 victory over third-seeded Diaz Acosta in two hours 25 minutes.

Nagal is set to appear in an ATP Masters 1000 event for the second time in what has been a major season in his career. He got into the main draw in Indian Wells as a lucky loser after Rafael Nadal pulled. Agencies

Sumit Nagal
Monte Carlo

