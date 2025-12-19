Sumit Nagal seals golden-point thriller as AOS Eagles soar at World Tennis League

Bengaluru: Sumit Nagal defeated Dhakshineswar Suresh in a golden-point decider to help AOS Eagles defeat Aussie Mavericks Kites as Bengaluru was treated to another day of high-octane tennis in the World Tennis League (WTL), which continued its India debut at the S.M. Krishna Tennis Stadium on Thursday.

A men’s singles showdown between Sumit Nagal and Dhakshineswar Suresh headlined the first match of the day between AOS Eagles and Aussie Mavericks Kites. It wasn’t just a clash between India’s leading singles star and his challenger, but also a clash of styles. While Nagal is a true-blue counter-puncher, Suresh, standing tall at 6’5, is already known for his big serves and attacking game.

After going toe-to-toe in the set, Nagal and Suresh delivered the first tie-break of the tournament so far. At 6-6 in the breaker, WTL’s deciding ‘golden point’ rule kicked into gear. Nagal won the point, game, and set to complete the clean sweep for the Eagles, who soared to a 25-13 victory.

Paula Badosa had set the tone for the Eagles, as she overpowered Marta Kostyuk 6-1 in the opening set. Badosa, the 2025 Australian Open semi-finalist, has been afflicted with injury in the second half of the season but was at her stroke-making best against the Ukrainian on Thursday. IANS

Also Read: Messi Mess: Calcutta HC directs Bengal government to submit report by Monday