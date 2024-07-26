Sumit Nagal to Face French Hope Corentin Moutet in First Round of Paris Olympics Men's Singles

Paris: Indian tennis star Sumit Nagal is set for a challenging start at the Paris Olympics as he faces local hope Corentin Moutet in the first round of the men’s singles event on the clay courts of Roland Garros here. In the men’s doubles, India’s seasoned pair of Rohan Bopanna and N. Sriram Balaji are also up for a tough opening round, facing the French team of Fabien Reboul and Edouard Roger-Vasselin. IANS

