Sumit Nagal to lead India’s challenge at Bengaluru Open

Bengaluru: Sumit Nagal, who made his presence felt at the Australian Open by knocking out world number 27 Alexander Bublik, will lead strong Indian challenge at the Bengaluru Open, starting February 10.

Ranked 137, Nagal is the lone Indian to get direct entry at the ATP Challenger tournament where the cut off was set at a stiff 257. A total of 21 players from 11 different nations have qualified for the main draw at the ATP 100 Challenger tournament.

Benzamin Bonzi, the world number 106 from France, is the highest-ranked player to have entered the tournament.

“This year, the competition is set to elevate further. With eight players ranked in the top 200, including four within the top 150, the level of tennis is such that distinguishing between players in the 100-200 range is challenging. We anticipate some outstanding contests among the players and Bengaluru is excited to welcome them,” said Priyank Kharge, Chairman of the Organizing Committee, Minister for IT, BT & RDPR, Government of Karnataka, and Senior Vice President, KSLTA. IANS

