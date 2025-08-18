Sunderland sign defender Nordi Mukiele on four-year deal

Sunderland: Sunderland AFC have announced the arrival of Nordi Mukiele. The defender has signed a four-year contract at the Stadium of Light following the start of the 2025-26 Premier League season.

Capped by France, Mukiele moves to Wearside from Paris Saint-Germain for an undisclosed fee, having spent last season on loan at Bayer Leverkusen in the Bundesliga. Before his time at the Parc des Princes, the 27-year-old represented Stade Lavallois, Montpellier HSC and RB Leipzig.

Mukiele’s vast experience in Europe’s elite leagues has seen him make more than 300 appearances to date, including 115 in the Bundesliga, 85 in Ligue 1, and 35 in the UEFA Champions League. IANS

