Sunidhi Chauhan to perform at ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final

New Delhi: Indian singing star Sunidhi Chauhan will delight the crowd with a medley of her biggest hits at the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup 2025 final to be played between India and South Africa in Navi Mumbai on Sunday.

Sunidhi, a household name in India, will be accompanied by a group of 60 dancers, and the show will also feature a special-effect fireworks display by famed choreographer Sanjay Shetty, the ICC said in a statement.

The performance will include a laser show, 350 mast cast performers, and a drone display during the mid-innings at the DY Patil Stadium. India booked their place for the summit clash after defeating seven-time champions Australia in the semi-final, courtesy of Jemimah Rodrigues’ match-winning ton. IANS

