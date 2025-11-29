Sunil Verma Memorial squash c'ship: Anjali Semwal and Suraj Chand book semifinal spots

Mumbai: Top seed Anjali Semwal will meet fifth seed Sanya Vats, and second seed Shameena Riaz will take on fourth seed Nirupama Dubey in the women’s semifinals of the JSW 11th Sunil Verma Memorial squash championship in Thane on Saturday.

The men’s last-four stage of the Professional Squash Association (PSA) Challenger event will pit sixth-seed Suraj Kumar Chand against French second seed Maceo Levy, while Egyptian top seed Yassin Elshafei will lock horns with Malaysian third seed Addeen Idrakie.

In the quarterfinals on Friday, Anjali Semwal beat Aahana Singh 3-0, while Suraj Chand was the lone Indian in the men’s field to make it to the last-four. IANS

