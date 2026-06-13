Sunit Chowrasia clinches back-to-back DP World PGTI NexGen titles with Vijay Kumar Memorial win

By Our Correspondent

DIGBOI : Kolkata golfer Sunit Chowrasia continued his winning streak on Thursday by clinching the inaugural INR 25 lakh DP World PGTI NexGen Vijay Kumar Memorial at Lucknow Golf Club, securing his second consecutive title on the developmental tour.

The 31-year-old carded a final-round one-under 69 to finish at nine-under 201 and register a comfortable three-shot victory. Sunit, nephew of Indian golfing stalwart SSP Chawrasia, entered the final day with a two-shot lead following a brilliant bogey-free eight-under 62 in the second round.

The win earned Sunit INR 3,17,875 and propelled him from sixth place to the top of the DP World PGTI NexGen Order of Merit with season earnings of INR 6,86,518 from four starts.

“It feels amazing to win back-to-back tournaments. It was a little nervy out there today, especially on the back nine, but in the end, it was worth every shot,” Sunit said after his triumph.

Starting on the first hole in the shotgun format, Sunit endured an early bogey but bounced back with birdies on the third and fifth. Despite a fluctuating round featuring five birdies and four bogeys, he maintained his advantage to seal the title.

Notably, the victory marked another milestone in Sunit’s comeback from injury. “Coming back from injury has been a long journey. I’m grateful to be healthy again, competing well and seeing the hard work pay off,” he said.

Sunit also revealed that one of his first calls after the win was with his uncle SSP Chawrasia, who congratulated him from Morocco, where he is currently competing.

Meanwhile, Delhi’s Pawan Kumar finished runner-up at six-under 204 after a final-round 69, while Lucknow’s Rajesh Kumar Gautam secured third place at five-under 205. Gautam climbed to second in the Order of Merit with earnings of INR 6,81,060, just INR 5,458 behind leader Sunit heading into the final event of the season.

Delhi’s Ajay Baisoya finished fourth at four-under 206, while fellow Delhi golfer Wasim Khan took fifth place at three-under 207.

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