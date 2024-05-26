Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma ‘didn’t know’ he will bowl against Rajasthan Royals

Chennai: Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) all-rounder Abhishek Sharma didn’t know if he would bowl in Qualifier 2 for his team against Rajasthan Royals, but he was ready for the challenge. Despite having bowled only three overs in IPL 2024 before this crucial match, Abhishek delivered a match-winning spell of 2 for 24, propelling SRH into the IPL final.

“To be honest, I didn’t know I will bowl this match but I was very much ready with my bowling because I’ve been working really hard on my bowling,” Abhishek said post-match. “The last two years it’s been really good with my batting so I wanted to work on my bowling with my dad. So special mention to my dad.”

Shahbaz (3-23) and Abhishek (2-24) collectively bowled nine overs, conceding only 57 runs on a pitch that became dry, and with dew not there, the duo made merry to take five wickets collectively and triggered an RR batting meltdown to beat them by 36 runs.

“Patty (Cummins) used the spinners really well. There was more turn in the second innings. (No dew, that’s why more part-time spin) I think it’s the pressure that I’ve put on our team in the practice session that’s why maybe I got a chance (smiles). But Shahbaz and I did well. (IPL 2024 for him) It came from Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy. We won the Trophy for Punjab and the momentum came from there. I had confidence for this season from the conversations in the meetings where the batters were given freedom.” (Final) It is one of my dreams to play the IPL final, it is coming true this year.” IANS

Also Read: ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2024: International Cricket Council to set up record number of fan parks to broadcast mega event

Also watch: