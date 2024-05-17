Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) qualifies for IPL playoffs after Gujarat Titans (GT) clash washes out

Hyderabad: The IPL 2024 match between Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) and Gujarat Titans (GT) at the Rajiv Gandhi International stadium in Hyderabad was washed out due to relentless rain on Thursday. This meant SRH gained a point and has 15 points in hand, enough for it to seal a spot in the IPL 2024 playoffs. SRH has a final game to be played against Punjab Kings at home on Sunday and a win will ensure a top-2 finish, only if RR loses its game against KKR. SRH is the third team to qualify for playoffs behind Kolkata Knight Riders and Rajasthan Royals and still has a chance to qualify top-2 and play the Qualifier 1 on May 21.

With that only one spot remains in the playoff race and Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers Bengaluru will fight for it in their all-important clash on Saturday. Agencies

