Support should be consistent in victory and defeat, says Mirabai Chanu

New Delhi: Tokyo Olympics 2020 silver medalist Mirabai Chanu recently spoke about the inconsistent support from fans while joining Beijing 2008 bronze medalist Vijender Singh in a high-impact panel titled “What India Needs for Its Next Olympic Heroes” at the FICCI Turf 2025 Global Sports Summit. The discussion focused on the systems, mindset, and support needed to develop future Olympic medalists and was one of the event’s key highlights.

While discussing the difference between the support she received after winning her Tokyo 2020 silver medal and the lack of support after her injury at the Asian Games, Mirabai said, “When I won silver at the Tokyo Olympics, there were thousands waiting to welcome me home. But after my injury at the Asian Games while competing, when I couldn’t win a medal, I arrived in India and there was no one at the airport. If we want our next Olympic heroes to truly succeed, the support must be consistent in victory and defeat. Athletes perform better when they know they are valued no matter the result and have the backing of everyone.”

She also emphasised the importance of nurturing the next generation to secure India’s success on the international stage tournaments, “We must focus on the next generation of athletes aspiring to bring medals for India. The most important area to work on is ensuring that their requirements and preparations are met fully. There should be no shortcomings and they must be given the right platform to rise.”

Emphasising the importance of maintaining a strong and positive mindset ahead of high-pressure situations games, Vijender said, “We are the chosen ones, the lucky ones. It’s critical to have the right mindset. No matter who we compete with, we must go out there believing we can win. We need to think of ourselves as the best and give our best. The mentality is the most important.”

Charu Sharma, Director of the Pro Kabaddi League, stressed the importance of family support while speaking on the same panel, stating, “India needs more parents like Mirabai’s mother Tombi, who encourage their children to pursue sport whole-heartedly. It will change our country’s fortunes at the global level.”

The panel emphasised the need for consistent support for athletes, investment in youth, family involvement, and a strong sports system as vital for India’s next generation of Olympic champions. IANS

