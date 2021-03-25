Surprise win over Rahi, Manu will benefit me: Chinki Yadav

NEW DELHI: Despite winning an Olympic quota place for India, Chinki Yadav wasn't sure she would make it to the Olympic Games this year in the women's 25m sports pistol event. There was speculation that Asian Games champion Rahi Sarnobat and Manu Bhaker would travel to Tokyo as only two shooters from a country are allowed in one category.

But Chinki produced a stellar performance at the ongoing ISSF World Cup on Wednesday, pipping both Rahi and Manu, to win gold and stake serious claim for a place in the Olympic squad.

In the post-match interaction, Chinki said there was some pressure but she was prepared for the challenge. "I wasn't concerned about my rivals but more focussed on my own capabilities that eventually got me gold medal in the shoot-off," she said.

Both Chinki and Rahi had won the Tokyo Olympic quota in the 2019 qualification period. But there was speculation that Rahi and Manu will compete in the event at the Olympics while Chinki would be left out of the team if she doesn't perform. Wednesday's win should impress the selection committee of the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI) when they meet after the World Cup to pick up the final squad for the Olympics.

"My job was to give my best. I've done that in the World Cup. Now it is up to the selection panel to decide who they want to select. It is not my field. I gave my best and should reap the benefit of winning the gold medal,'' she added.

Chinki said she wasn't alone in feeling the pressure. "I did nothing special to prepare for the highly-competitive final. I just followed the sequence of pistol shooting for each shot. It helped me shoot a steady score in the qualification as well as in the final," said Chinki. (IANS)

