Suruchi Singh claims No 1 spot in ISSF women’s 10m air pistol rankings

NEW DELHI: Indian shooter Suruchi Inder Singh claimed the top spot in the women’s 10m air pistol, according to the latest International Shooting Sport Federation (ISSF) rankings on Wednesday.

The 19-year-old has achieved this milestone for the very first time in her career, collecting 4162 points to finish ahead of China’s Yao Qianxun with 3195 points.

Double Olympic medallist Manu Bhaker is placed sixth on the list with 1988 points. In the 25m air pistol rankings, the 23-year-old is in fourth place (1800), with Esha Singh in sixth (1512). Sift Kaur Samra occupies the second place in the 50m Rifle 3 Positions Women with 3034 points, while Ashi Chouksey is in tenth (1277). In women’s 10m air rifle, Elavenil Valarivan occupies fifth place with 2604 points. Agencies

