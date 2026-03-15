Suryakumar Yadav Celebrates 5 Years in International Cricket with Heartfelt Note

New Delhi: India’s T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav took a moment to reflect on a remarkable milestone, celebrating five years in international cricket. His journey with the national team began on March 14, 2022, when he debuted against England at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, the very ground where he recently led India to a historic third triumph at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup against New Zealand earlier this week.

“5 years ago, a dream turned into reality. Wearing the India jersey is a feeling I can still never fully put into words. Here’s to many more memories that we’re going to create, for team India,” he wrote on X.

His rise to international cricket was not immediate. Unlike many players who break through early, Suryakumar spent years excelling in domestic competitions and the Indian Premier League before finally receiving his opportunity with the national side. Once the door opened, he made sure to leave an unforgettable impression.

One of the defining highlights of his career came during the 2024 edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, hosted in the United States and the West Indies. As a key member of the squad, he contributed significantly to India finally ending their long drought for a global ICC trophy. IANS

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