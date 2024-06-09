Suryakumar Yadav could be a game changer for India throughout this tournament, says Harbhajan Singh

New York: Former India off-spinner Harbhajan Singh believes top-ranked T20I batter Suryakumar Yadav could be the game-changer for the side in their ongoing Men’s T20 World Cup campaign.

Though Suryakumar made only two runs in India’s eight-wicket win over Ireland, the right-handed batter will be tipped to come good in the highly-anticipated clash against Pakistan at the Nassau County International Cricket Stadium on Sunday. In 61 T20Is, Suryakumar has amassed 2,143 runs at an average of 44.64, including four centuries and 17 fifties.

“As far as I am concerned, I would go in for a great bowler, though I have my own liking towards Suryakumar Yadav. I think he is someone who could be a game changer for India throughout this tournament. Even though he didn’t get going the other day.”

“But Suryakumar Yadav, when he plays those 10 or 15 balls, he will probably score those winning runs for team India. At any position, he will go on to bat, he will play for the team. So, for me, Suryakumar Yadav would be the biggest game changer for team India in this World Cup,” said Harbhajan in a Star Sports Press Room event held at New York.

While former India batter Navjot Singh Sidhu picked fast-bowling spearhead Jasprit Bumrah as his key player from the side in the tournament, ex-pacer Lakshmipathy Balaji too picked him and added Rishabh Pant’s name to his list. Bumrah was adjudged Player of the Match for his economical spell of 2-6 in the win over Ireland earlier this week.

On the other hand, left-handed wicketkeeper-batter Pant will be India’s designated number three batter in the T20 World Cup, and has looked the part in the role so far with scores of 52 in the warm-up game against Bangladesh and 36 not out in the tournament opener against Ireland.

“For me, as Rishabh Pant has shown, that kind of aggressive option in the top order, that is probably going to little bit take on the opposition with a number of aggressive options. At the same time, Bumrah (too is a key player for India).”

“For me he is the most important guy because the way he has developed after injury, coming back from injury, back surgery, it’s not that easy. He has developed into a next level bowler after injury. That is something which is not that easy. He is going to be a big bowler in the upcoming match,” he added. IANS

