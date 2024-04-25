Suryakumar Yadav remains No.1 ICC Men’s T20 batter rankings

Dubai: Pakistan pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi rose two spots to 17th in the latest ICC Men’s T2OI bowlers rankings on the back of his strong start to Pakistan’s ongoing T20I series at home against New Zealand, where the 24-year-old is the leading wicket-taker in the series through the first three matches. India star Suryakumar Yadav remained at the top of the T20I rankings for batters, with a pair of New Zealanders on the move following a good start to the series with Pakistan. IANS

