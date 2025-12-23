Suryakumar Yadav to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches

New Delhi: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of their availability for two Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures scheduled for January 6 and 8. Mumbai’s 50-over campaign will get underway in Jaipur from December 24, with their opening league match against Sikkim on Wednesday. As per a report by Indian Express, Suryakumar and Dube are set to feature in the games against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and the next against Punjab two days later. IANS

