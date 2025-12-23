Sports

Suryakumar Yadav to play two Vijay Hazare Trophy matches

Suryakumar Yadav and Shivam Dube have informed MCA they’ll play Mumbai’s Vijay Hazare Trophy matches vs Himachal Pradesh and Punjab on Jan 6 and 8.
Suryakumar Yadav
Published on

New Delhi: India T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav and all-rounder Shivam Dube have informed the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA) of their availability for two Vijay Hazare Trophy fixtures scheduled for January 6 and 8. Mumbai’s 50-over campaign will get underway in Jaipur from December 24, with their opening league match against Sikkim on Wednesday. As per a report by Indian Express, Suryakumar and Dube are set to feature in the games against Himachal Pradesh on January 6 and the next against Punjab two days later. IANS

Also Read: U19 Asia Cup: Pakistan win title after beating India by 191 runs

Vijay Hazare Trophy
Suryakumar Yadav

Top News

No stories found.
The Sentinel - of this Land, for its People
www.sentinelassam.com