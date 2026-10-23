Suvarna Raj Clinches Gold in Women’s F54 Discus Throw at Asian Para Games

NAGOYA: India’s Suvarna Raj won the gold medal in the women’s F54 discus throw event at the Asian Para Games with a best effort of 15.66m on Thursday.

Suvarna delivered a consistent performance, recording four throws beyond the 15-metre mark in her six attempts. She produced her gold-medal-winning effort in the fifth attempt to finish on top of the podium.

Iran’s Shahla Hadidi finished second with 15.45m, while Vietnam’s Thi Ngoc Thuy Nguyen took bronze with 14.65m. Agencies

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