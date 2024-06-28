Swiss Ladies Open: Tvesa Malik leads a contingent of five Indians in Switzerland

BASEL: Tvesa Malik is among the five Indian players in the field this week at the Swiss Ladies Open, here. Tvesa has been finding her form back and it started with the Dormy Open in Helsingborg, where she logged a Tied-10th finish after that made cuts in the Italian Open and Czech Ladies Open, where she was Tied-25th. After getting a fair number of starts following re-ranking, she is currently 76th on the Merit list, she needs to be in Top-80 to ensure a Ladies European Tour (LET) card for 2025.

The others in the field at the Swiss Ladies Open are Vani Kapoor and Amandeep Drall. Ridhima Dilawari and Seher Atwal. Diksha Dagar and Pranavi Urs, the top two Indians on the LET this season, have taken a break this week. Olympic-bound Diksha had a fever and a stiff neck while playing Czech Ladies.

Vani Kapoor has played a few events this season but has not had a Top-10, while Amandeep Drall and Ridhima have had limited appearances. Seher makes her first start on LET this season.

Chiara Tamburlini is ready to go in her home event at the Swiss Ladies Open.

The 24-year-old rookie tees up as the domestic favourite at Golfpark Holzhausern sitting fourth in the Ladies European Tour (LET) Order of Merit. IANS

Also Read: Strong start for Tvesa Malik and Pranavi Urs; Diksha Dagar lies 17th in Sweden

Also Watch: