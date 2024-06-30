Switzerland Stuns Italy 2-0 to Reach Euro 2024 Quarterfinals

MUNICH: Switzerland knocked out defending European Champion Italy 2-0 in the round of 16 clash at the Olympiastadion in Berlin to progress to the quarterfinal of Euro 2024.

The Swiss took the lead through Remo Freuler in the 37th minute to cap off a brilliant first half performance. He was played through by Ruben Vargas, who played a pass into the box and Freuler finished it into the near post

In the start of the second half, Vargas scored another screamer. On 46th minute, he unleashed a right-footed curler from the edge of the box which evaded all the defenders and beats diving Gianluigi Donnarumma to nestled into the top far top corner. Agencies

Also Read: India Secures Quarterfinal Spot in Badminton Asia Junior Mixed Team Championship with Win Over Philippines

Also Watch: