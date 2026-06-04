Switzerland’s World Cup Plans Hit as Breel Embolo Barred from Entering United States

Zurich: Switzerland have been dealt a big blow ahead of the FIFA World Cup 2026 after striker Breel Embolo was refused entry to the United States for the event being co-hosted by the USA along with Canada and Mexico. Switzerland will be playing their first two group games in the United States.

According to reports in the local media, the Swiss squad left for Los Angeles on Tuesday without Embolo, who was not allowed to board the flight as his ESTA (Electronic System for Travel Authorisation, the system that determines someone’s eligibility to enter the US) status was placed under review.

The decision to change his ESTA status was related to his 2023 conviction in a case about making multiple threats and was given a suspended fine following an altercation back in 2018, reports said. Embolo, who has scored 23 goals in 85 caps for Switzerland, ultimately appealed the conviction to no avail.

The Swiss Football Association explained the situation in a statement and said it was in touch with the US authorities concerned to get his status changed.

“Unfortunately, Breel Embolo is currently unable to travel to the United States with the team," it read. (IANS)

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