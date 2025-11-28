Syed Modi International: Tanvi upsets Okuhara; Hooda, Baruah move to next round

Lucknow: The 16-year-old Tanvi Sharma lit up Day 3 of the Syed Modi International 2025 with a career-defining victory, shocking former World No. 1, former world champion and Olympic medalist Nozomi Okuhara in a gripping three-game battle.

The World Juniors silver medalist showed remarkable grit, rallying from a game down to claim a memorable 13-21, 21-16, 21-19 win in just under an hour—the biggest result of her young career, sealing her place in the quarterfinals.

The upsets didn’t stop there. Isharani Baruah produced another strong performance, taking out eighth seed Polina Buhrova of Ukraine 21-15, 21-8. Top seed Unnati Hooda moved through comfortably with a 21-15, 21-10 win over Tasnim Mir, while Rakshitha Sree battled past Devika Sihag 16-21, 21-19, 21-17.

In men’s singles, Day 3 brought more surprises as Manraj Singh defeated third seed HS Prannoy 21-15, 21-18. Mithun Manjunath edged past sixth seed Tharun Mannepalli in a 21-16, 17-21, 21-7 contest, while former champion Kidambi Srikanth cruised past Saneeth Dayanand 21-6, 21-16.

Top-seeded women’s doubles pair Treesa Jolly and Gayatri Gopichand continued their solid run, winning 21-17, 21-12 against Zenith Abbigail/Likhita Srivastava. Jolly also teamed up with Hariharan Amsakarunan to knock out second seeds Rohan Kapoor/Ruthvika Gadde 24-22, 21-15 in mixed doubles.

In men’s doubles, Hariharan and MR Arjun secured a quarterfinal spot with a confident 21-12, 21-18 win over Malaysia’s Lau Yi Sheng/Lim Tze Jian. IANS

Also Read: Sultan Azlan Shah Cup: India conquer New Zealand