Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi appointed Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday unanimously elected veteran administrator Syed Mohsin Raza Naqvi as its chairman for a three-year term.

The election was held at a special meeting of the Board of Governors (BoG) at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Lahore.

"I am deeply honoured and humbled to have been unanimously elected as the Chairman of the Pakistan Cricket Board," Naqvi was quoted saying in the PCB website.

"I am thankful for the trust and confidence reposed in me. I am fully committed to upgrading the standard of the game in the country and bringing professionalism in the administration of cricket in Pakistan."

A Pakistani media baron, the 45-year-old Naqbi is the 37th full-time chairman of the PCB.

Presently, he is serving as the incumbent caretaker Chief Minister of the State of Punjab. Agencies

