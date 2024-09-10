Syria slot three goals past India to lift Intercontinental Cup at Gachibowli Stadium

Hyderabad: India’s woes continue as they suffered a 0-3 loss against Syria in the final game of the Intercontinental Cup at the Gachibowli Stadium on Monday. Syria won the tri-nation tournament with wins against both India and Mauritius.

Manolo Marquez recognised the need for changes in the starting line-up he adopted against Mauritius in the side’s first game and made seven changes to the team. Only Rahul Bheke, Jeakson Singh, Lallianzuala Chhangte and Manvir Singh were retained for the game against Syria.

The fans present at the Gachibowli Stadium did not have to wait long for an opening goal as Mahmoud Alaswad gave Syria the lead in the seventh minute of the game. His initial attempt of getting a goal was blocked but the rebound fell to Alaswad who made no mistake in lobbing the ball into the back of the net.

India’s trouble had only just begun as Syria gained control of the game from thereon and were almost punished minutes later but a solid save from Gurpreet Singh Sandhu kept Syria at bay. Despite India playing on the back foot for most of the first half, the side almost fashioned an opening in the two added minutes of stoppage time in the first half.

Sahal Abdul Samad drove a low shot at goal, but the goalkeeper made a superb save. A multitude of chances followed with Nikhil Poojary getting the ball with enough space to take a shot. However, his attempt was blocked and India went into half-time with a one-goal deficit. India’s start to the second half was much better with Manolo introducing Apuia for Suresh Wangjam in central midfield, and Asish Rai for Poojary at right-back. Another interesting change was the switch of flanks which saw Chhangte occupy the left wing instead of his usual position.

India pressed and created a nervy situation for Syria in the second half until Syria’s midfielder Daleho Irandust slotted in a low-driven shot at his near post which should have been saved by Gurpreet but the ball snuck past and doubled Syria’s lead in the 77th minute.

Both Chhangte and Colaco struck the crossbar in the final five minutes of the game but could not breach the opposition’s goal. Syria’s Pablo Sabbag put the final nail in the coffin with a goal in the stoppage time to put the game to bed.

“I am angry with the first half, I don’t like teams who are scared. The first goal could have been avoided but the scoreline doesn’t paint the real picture, we deserved to score. They killed us in the attack. Today we still had chances, unlike the last game. We were brave in this second half,” said Marquez in the post-match interview. (IANS)

